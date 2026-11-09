IRGC General Mohebbi scraps 2,000km missile cap after Mojtaba Khomeini
Iran's top military group just scrapped its old 2,000-kilometer cap on ballistic missiles.
The change was announced by IRGC General Hossein Mohebbi in Tehran and comes after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini signaled Iran would answer US or Israeli threats "without geographic limits."
This move could seriously boost Iran's reach at a time when tensions are already running high.
US naval presence, strikes escalate tensions
The timing is no coincidence: there's a lot going on. A US naval presence near the Strait of Hormuz is messing with global trade, and deadly airstrikes have hit Yemen.
Meanwhile, the US is stepping up efforts to disrupt Iran's transport networks, and there are fresh reports of mines damaging tankers in the area.
Plus, American officials worry that Iran's space tech could double as missile tech. All this adds up to a pretty tense situation in the region right now.