IRGC General Mohebbi scraps 2,000km missile cap after Mojtaba Khomeini

The timing is no coincidence: there's a lot going on. A US naval presence near the Strait of Hormuz is messing with global trade, and deadly airstrikes have hit Yemen.

Meanwhile, the US is stepping up efforts to disrupt Iran's transport networks, and there are fresh reports of mines damaging tankers in the area.

Plus, American officials worry that Iran's space tech could double as missile tech. All this adds up to a pretty tense situation in the region right now.