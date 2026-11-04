IRGC says mines destroyed 4 oil tankers in Hormuz Strait
World
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps says four oil tankers were destroyed by naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, setting off fires and raising tensions in this crucial global shipping route.
The area is a major pathway for the world's oil, and Iran keeps a close watch over it, especially as regional tensions keep rising.
Iran reports stopping ships downing drone
Along with the tanker incident, Iran reported stopping two other ships and shooting down a drone in the same area.
This all happened just after recent US military strikes, adding to months of back-and-forth between Iran and the United States.
While Iran's president is calling for dialogue over conflict, talks with the US haven't made progress.