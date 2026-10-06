Ishaq Dar meets Antonio Guterres, calls for UNSC Kashmir solution
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar just met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to talk about the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
The timing is no coincidence: Pakistan is dealing with serious economic problems and growing protests in Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where people are asking for better governance and more autonomy.
During the meeting, Dar repeated Pakistan's call for a solution based on U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Economic crisis sparks PoJK protests
With high inflation, soaring energy prices, and massive debt piling up, daily life in Pakistan has gotten tougher.
These issues have fueled protests in PoJK, where locals are pushing for more rights and the reopening of trade routes to help ease shortages of essentials.
The government has responded with security crackdowns, which have only added to tensions on the ground.