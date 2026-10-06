Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar just met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to talk about the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The timing is no coincidence: Pakistan is dealing with serious economic problems and growing protests in Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where people are asking for better governance and more autonomy.

During the meeting, Dar repeated Pakistan's call for a solution based on U.N. Security Council resolutions.