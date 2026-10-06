Ishaq Dar urges UNSC to resolve Jammu and Kashmir peacefully
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar just sat down with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Islamabad to talk about regional stability.
Top of the agenda: finding a peaceful solution for Jammu and Kashmir, tackling terrorism, and working together globally.
Pakistan made it clear it wants the Kashmir issue settled through relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Antonio Guterres appreciates Pakistan mediation
Dar pointed out how Pakistan has helped cool tensions before, like mediating between the US and Iran.
Guterres appreciated these efforts as he wraps up his term as U.N. chief this year.
While in Pakistan, he'll meet President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, check in with the U.N.'s military observers for India and Pakistan, and get briefed on disaster management, showing how all these threads connect to keeping peace in the region.