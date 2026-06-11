Bangladesh's Islamist Jamaat plans protests against India along border
What's the story
The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its coalition of Islamist opposition parties have announced plans to stage protests along the India-Bangladesh border on Friday. The demonstrations are in response to what they call alleged "push-ins" by India and the "killing of Bangladeshi nationals near the frontier." The protest strategy was revealed by Shafiqur Rahman-led Jamaat, which heads an 11-party opposition alliance in Bangladesh.
Protest details
Jamaat-led alliance to hold protest rallies in border districts
The Jamaat-led alliance plans to hold protest rallies in border districts on Friday, followed by a larger gathering in Dhaka on June 15. The alliance has criticized Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's BNP government and accused India of trying to push people across the border. They also alleged that "Bangladeshi citizens have been killed in firing by India's Border Security Force (BSF)."
Allegations detailed
Over 50 'push-in' incidents in 3 months: Jamaat
The Jamaat has claimed that over 50 "push-in" incidents have occurred along the frontier in three months. They alleged attempts to push 2,479 people into Bangladesh between March and May. Jamaat leader AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad also claimed that 19 Bangladeshis were killed and 24 injured by BSF firing in the first 100 days of BNP rule.
Diplomatic discussions
India denies push-in allegations, calls for expediting nationality verification
India has denied the "push-ins" allegations, saying it is only repatriating illegal foreign nationals as per legal procedures and bilateral arrangements. In West Bengal, around 4,800 illegal immigrants have been deported to Bangladesh from border district holding centers. Another 836 are awaiting deportation. The India-Bangladesh border stretches over 4,096km and is India's longest international border with any country.