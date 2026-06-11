LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Bangladesh's Islamist Jamaat plans protests against India along border
Bangladesh's Islamist Jamaat plans protests against India along border
The protests are planned for Friday

Bangladesh's Islamist Jamaat plans protests against India along border

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 11, 2026
05:53 pm
What's the story

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its coalition of Islamist opposition parties have announced plans to stage protests along the India-Bangladesh border on Friday. The demonstrations are in response to what they call alleged "push-ins" by India and the "killing of Bangladeshi nationals near the frontier." The protest strategy was revealed by Shafiqur Rahman-led Jamaat, which heads an 11-party opposition alliance in Bangladesh.

Protest details

Jamaat-led alliance to hold protest rallies in border districts

The Jamaat-led alliance plans to hold protest rallies in border districts on Friday, followed by a larger gathering in Dhaka on June 15. The alliance has criticized Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's BNP government and accused India of trying to push people across the border. They also alleged that "Bangladeshi citizens have been killed in firing by India's Border Security Force (BSF)."

Allegations detailed

Over 50 'push-in' incidents in 3 months: Jamaat

The Jamaat has claimed that over 50 "push-in" incidents have occurred along the frontier in three months. They alleged attempts to push 2,479 people into Bangladesh between March and May. Jamaat leader AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad also claimed that 19 Bangladeshis were killed and 24 injured by BSF firing in the first 100 days of BNP rule.

Advertisement

Diplomatic discussions

India denies push-in allegations, calls for expediting nationality verification

India has denied the "push-ins" allegations, saying it is only repatriating illegal foreign nationals as per legal procedures and bilateral arrangements. In West Bengal, around 4,800 illegal immigrants have been deported to Bangladesh from border district holding centers. Another 836 are awaiting deportation. The India-Bangladesh border stretches over 4,096km and is India's longest international border with any country.

Advertisement