The protests are planned for Friday

Bangladesh's Islamist Jamaat plans protests against India along border

By Chanshimla Varah 05:53 pm Jun 11, 202605:53 pm

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The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its coalition of Islamist opposition parties have announced plans to stage protests along the India-Bangladesh border on Friday. The demonstrations are in response to what they call alleged "push-ins" by India and the "killing of Bangladeshi nationals near the frontier." The protest strategy was revealed by Shafiqur Rahman-led Jamaat, which heads an 11-party opposition alliance in Bangladesh.