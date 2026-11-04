Ismael Pinedalopez allegedly stabs Nicholas Garcia with pocketknife in Anaheim
World
In Anaheim, California, things took a tragic turn when Ismael Pinedalopez came home early and found Nicholas Garcia in bed with his wife and kids.
Garcia was allegedly stabbed to death with a pocketknife.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office reported Garcia died of acute exsanguination due to multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death was listed as homicide on a verification of death report filed Oct. 30.
Ismael Pinedalopez faces felony murder charges
Pinedalopez has been arrested and is facing felony murder charges: if convicted, he could get 26 years to life in prison.
Elizabeth Polanco said Pinedalopez was shocked and described Pinedalopez as "very nice, easygoing" man and "a very good father."
The investigation is still ongoing, and Wendy said, "I don't want to talk about it."