Ismael Rodriguez, 68, fatally struck as driver fled Bronx intersection
World
A 68-year-old man, Ismael Rodriguez, was hit and killed early Monday while crossing a Bronx intersection.
The driver, in what looked like a white car, possibly a Lamborghini, sped off without stopping.
Sadly, Rodriguez died at the scene.
Citi Bike teen and e-scooter deaths
This is just one of several deadly accidents in New York City lately.
A 15-year-old girl on a Citi Bike was struck and killed by a truck last week in Manhattan, and earlier this month an elderly man died after his e-scooter collided with a bike in Brooklyn.