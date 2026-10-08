Israel announced closure of British consulate, now UK mission, Jerusalem
Big changes for the British consulate in Jerusalem: it's now called the UK Mission, Jerusalem, after Israel announced its closure.
This comes after the UK banned trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
Israel's foreign minister said the consul general and 20 diplomatic staff members will be ending their assignments and will leave Israel, marking a tense moment between both countries.
Ed Miliband pledges continued Palestinian services
UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband says Britain doesn't accept Israel's move and promises that services for Palestinians will continue under the new name.
He added, "The UK stands steadfast by the measures we took on 8 September, in concert with the international community, in support of a two-state solution to deliver peace and security for the people of Israel and Palestine."
The rebranding also follows heated accusations between both nations, but for now, the UK Mission plans to keep helping people on the ground.