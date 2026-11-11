Israel backs US Gaza rebuild plan conditioned on Hamas disarmament
Israel says it supports the US plan to help rebuild Gaza, but only if Hamas gives up its weapons first.
According to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, "Its continued refusal to disarm remains the principal obstacle to the reconstruction of Gaza," they're insisting on a demilitarized Gaza as a must-have before any reconstruction moves forward.
Israel sends Gaza aid, fears misuse
Despite ongoing tensions, Israel has started sending winter supplies (over 91,000 tents and more than 8,200 trucks of tarpaulins, blankets, winter clothing, and supplies) to help people in Gaza.
However, Israeli officials worry that Hamas is using some of this aid for military purposes instead of helping civilians.