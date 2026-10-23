Israel begins demolishing buildings after 2 soldiers killed near Hebron
World
After two Israeli soldiers were killed and three injured by Palestinian gunmen at a checkpoint outside Hebron, Israeli forces have begun tearing down buildings linked to the attackers.
Both assailants were killed in the shootout.
Prime Minister Netanyahu promised to dismantle their neighborhood and signaled more action could follow in the West Bank.
Security tightened around Hebron and Halhul
Security is now much stricter around Hebron and Halhul, with new cordons in place.
The violence comes just days before Israel's general election on October 27, adding political tension: Netanyahu's party even canceled campaign events after the attack.
Opposition leaders offered condolences.