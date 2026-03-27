Iran's Ghalibaf, Araghchi removed from Israel's hit list: Report

In a surprising turn of events, Iran 's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf have been taken off Israel 's hit list, according to a Pakistani source cited by Reuters. The decision comes after President Donald Trump signaled a willingness to engage in talks with Tehran. Mediators from Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt had warned Washington that the assassination of these key negotiators would jeopardize any diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict.

Diplomatic maneuvering Temporary reprieve for Iranian leaders According to Reuters, the Pakistani source said, "The Israelis had their coordinates and wanted to take them out. We told the US that if they are also eliminated, then there is no one else to talk to; hence, the US asked the Israelis to back off." However, this reprieve comes with a deadline. Ghalibaf and Araghchi have been removed from the target list for four to five days as Trump engages in high-level talks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Negotiation hurdles Mediators pushing for US-Iran talks Mediators from Turkey, Pakistan, and Egypt are pushing for talks between Washington and Tehran in the coming days. However, officials told The Wall Street Journal that chances of success are slim due to significant differences between US and Iranian demands. President Trump has claimed Iran is eager to strike a deal, while Tehran maintains it has no plans to negotiate an end to the conflict.

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Rejected proposal Iran rejects US proposal to end conflict Iran has also rejected America's 15-point proposal for ending the conflict, calling it "one-sided and unfair." The US has warned that time is running out for Iran to come to the negotiating table. The White House has threatened to hit Iran "harder than they have ever been hit before" if Tehran doesn't agree to end the conflict soon.

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