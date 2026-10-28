Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud ahead at 70% counted
World
Israel just wrapped up its latest elections, and with 70% of the votes counted, Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud party is ahead, though its support has dropped since the previous election in 2022.
Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party is trailing Likud.
The final seat count depends on absentee ballots from soldiers and diplomats, so things are still in flux.
Benjamin Netanyahu refuses Arab-led alliances
Building a coalition looks tricky: Netanyahu refuses to team up with Arab-led parties, saying it's about security.
Eisenkot is more open to working together if certain conditions are met.
Meanwhile, voter turnout hit its highest point since 1999 at 77.7%, showing just how invested people are right now.
If no coalition comes together soon, another round of elections could be on the way again.