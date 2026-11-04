Israel election produces hung parliament, President Herzog meets party leaders
Israel just wrapped up its latest parliamentary election, but there's a twist: no one won enough seats to rule alone.
Both Prime Minister Netanyahu and his main rival Gadi Eisenkot are stuck without a clear majority.
So, President Isaac Herzog is stepping in. He'll meet party leaders this Wednesday and Thursday to figure out who might actually be able to build a working government.
Herzog pick must secure coalition support
After the meetings, Herzog will pick someone to try forming a coalition by teaming up with other parties.
But here's the catch: getting picked doesn't mean you automatically become prime minister. You still need to convince enough parties to join you.
If no one can pull it off, Israel could be heading for yet another election early next year.
Basically, it all comes down to whether smaller parties decide to play ball or not.