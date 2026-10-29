Israel election projections give Netanyahu 53 seats, Arab parties 19
World
Israel's 2026 elections have shaken things up: Prime Minister Netanyahu's right-wing group didn't hit the 61-seat majority it needed, was projected to win just 53 seats.
Meanwhile, Arab-led parties made their mark by were projected to win a combined 19 seats, giving them a much bigger say in what happens next and raising talk of a possible Arab-Jewish alliance.
Gadi Eisenkot seeks Arab coalition
Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot is now looking to team up with Arab parties to form a government, which could give his bloc a solid majority if it can agree on tricky policy issues.
President Herzog will help guide these talks.
If no deal is reached, Netanyahu might stick around as caretaker prime minister, so more political twists could be on the way.