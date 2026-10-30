Israel elections: Netanyahu bloc wins 53 seats, opposition 48
What's the story
Israel's recent elections have resulted in a hung parliament, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition securing a majority. According to Israeli media, with over 99% of votes counted, Netanyahu's bloc has won 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset. The opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot has secured 48 seats while Arab list parties hold a combined 19 seats.
Coalition talks
Opposition politicians begin talks to form coalition
In light of the election results, opposition politicians have started talks to form a coalition.
Eisenkot met former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of the Together party to discuss forming a new government "as quickly as possible," according to a statement reported by Israel's Ynet News outlet.
He also met Democrats party chairman Yair Golan, who is the only member of the opposition alliance open to forming a coalition with Arab-led parties.
Fraud allegations
Likud party alleges foreign interference in election
Meanwhile, Netanyahu's Likud party has alleged that Arab-led parties had "stolen" the election with possible foreign interference. However, these claims have been dismissed.
Central Elections Committee head Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg said he received "serious suspicions" of foreign interference and asked the Shin Bet security agency to investigate even as he could not verify the claims.
Accusations
Netanyahu trying to delegitimize election results, says Eisenkot
Meanwhile, Eisenkot has accused Netanyahu of trying to delegitimize the election results with his allegations.
He said on social media: "The days of Netanyahu using state institutions against Israeli interests for his personal needs are over."
Political analyst Xavier Abu Eid told Al Jazeera that while it seems unlikely the opposition could take advantage by overcoming differences with Arab-led groups, there could be an understanding to replace the current speaker of the Knesset.
Future negotiations
Next steps will depend on negotiations between political groups
Nour Odeh from Al Jazeera noted that the next steps will depend on negotiations between political groups after the Central Elections Committee announces and certifies the election results.
The elections were seen as a referendum on Netanyahu's premiership, especially after recent events in Gaza and the war alongside the United States on Iran.