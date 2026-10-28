Israel election too close as Netanyahu bloc holds 53 seats
Israel's latest election is shaping up to be a nail-biter.
Prime Minister Netanyahu's bloc is in front with 53 seats so far, but that's still short of the 61 needed for a majority in parliament.
With most votes counted, everyone's waiting to see if the final tally will shift the balance.
Opposition secures 67 seats in Israel
The opposition, led by Eisenkot, has teamed up with Arab parties to secure a combined 67 seats.
This means Netanyahu and his allies are still eight seats away from clinching control.
The final results will decide who actually gets to form Israel's next government.
India reports 22 dead in West-Asia
Meanwhile, India has reported that 22 of its nationals, including 14 seafarers, have died in the ongoing West Asia conflict since February.
The Indian government says it's staying closely connected with its people in the region to help keep them safe during these tough times.