Israel election uncertainty triggers protests demanding Jewish and Arab representation
Israel's election results are still up in the air, and hundreds of people just hit the streets in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Haifa to push for a government that includes both Jewish and Arab voices.
Protesters held signs calling for "freedom for all" and stressed they want leadership that truly represents everyone.
Seat count leaves Israel coalition uncertain
No party has clinched a majority yet: Netanyahu's bloc has 53 seats, while the opposition holds 67, but divisions make forming a coalition tricky.
Jewish-led parties have 48 seats; Arab-led ones have 19.
Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, a leading opposition candidate, sees this as voters rejecting Netanyahu's approach and says he'll keep fighting for a Zionist government.
Election officials also warn these numbers could shift as counting continues, adding even more uncertainty to what comes next.