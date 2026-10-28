Israel exit polls tie Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot at 51 seats

Palestinian parties look set to boost their presence with up to 18 seats, which could shake up Israel's coalition-building and the role of Palestinian parties.

Netanyahu told his supporters he wants a strong right-wing government without relying on Palestinian parties, while Eisenkot said the results show people want change, and called for Netanyahu to step down.

Eisenkot also warned against using national security as a political tool, especially amid fears he could use the uncertainty to launch a new attack on Iran.

If no one gets a clear majority, deals with Palestinian parties or minority coalitions might be on the table, so expect more twists ahead.