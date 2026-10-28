Israel exit polls tie Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot at 51 seats
Revised exit polls suggest Israel's latest election results are in, and things are tense: Prime Minister Netanyahu's bloc and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot's group are tied at 51 seats each in the Knesset.
That's still 10 short of the majority needed to form a government, making coalition-building tricky.
Earlier polls had given Eisenkot a slight edge, but these updated numbers show just how unpredictable Israeli politics can be.
Palestinian parties could win 18 seats
Palestinian parties look set to boost their presence with up to 18 seats, which could shake up Israel's coalition-building and the role of Palestinian parties.
Netanyahu told his supporters he wants a strong right-wing government without relying on Palestinian parties, while Eisenkot said the results show people want change, and called for Netanyahu to step down.
Eisenkot also warned against using national security as a political tool, especially amid fears he could use the uncertainty to launch a new attack on Iran.
If no one gets a clear majority, deals with Palestinian parties or minority coalitions might be on the table, so expect more twists ahead.