Israel expects Indian tourist numbers to bounce back by 2027
What's the story
Israel's tourism ministry is optimistic about restoring Indian visitor numbers to pre-war levels by 2027. The optimism is based on improved marketing, better air connectivity, a simplified visa process, and strengthened bilateral relations. Amruta Bangera, Director of Marketing at the Israel Ministry of Tourism, said that before the conflict disrupted growth, Israel had witnessed one of its strongest tourism recoveries after COVID-19.
Visitor numbers
Pre-war and potential growth
In 2019, around 69,100 Indian tourists visited Israel. This number dropped to nearly 44,000 between January and September in 2023 before the war.
Despite this setback, Bangera remains hopeful that Israel would have welcomed over 100,000 Indian visitors annually had the conflict not interrupted its growth trajectory.
She emphasized that they see the current situation as a temporary disruption rather than a long-term challenge.
Recovery plans
Recovery and initiatives
Bangera said Israel is optimistic about restoring Indian visitor arrivals to pre-war levels by 2027, based on the recovery they are witnessing and the initiatives planned.
In 2025, Israel welcomed nearly 13,900 Indian visitors despite challenging circumstances. This shows the resilience of the market and India's enduring interest in this destination.
Connectivity concerns
Air access as a growth opportunity
Bangera stressed that air access is one of the biggest growth opportunities for Israel as a destination.
She said while there are currently no direct flights between India and Israel, most major international airlines have resumed operations to Ben Gurion Airport from destinations worldwide.
Indian travelers continue to travel conveniently via leading Middle Eastern carriers with consistent connectivity throughout.
Tourism evolution
A multifaceted destination for Indian travelers
Bangera noted that Israel's tourism offerings have changed significantly in the last decade, attracting a wider range of Indian travelers.
She said their focus has been on positioning Israel as a multifaceted destination offering diverse experiences throughout the year.
Before COVID-19, there was a clear shift in travel patterns with more Indians choosing Israel for leisure holidays, MICE travel, and other experiential journeys.