Trump asked Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran? He clarifies 

Parties

'They're gonna leave each other alone for another week'

He also claimed that because of his direct role, both Iran and Israel have agreed to stop fighting for now. "He was hit (by Iran), and he hit back. I can't blame him for that. Now they've called it quits....they're gonna leave each other alone for another week or something," he said. Per Axios, Trump warned Netanyahu that he better be careful, or "you will be on your own very soon" if he goes back to war with Iran.