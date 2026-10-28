Israel Katz calls Gadi Eisenkot anti-democratic over army remarks
Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, has called out former military chief and opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot for urging the army not to blindly follow Prime Minister Netanyahu's orders.
Katz called Eisenkot's stance "anti-democratic," while Eisenkot argued the military should serve the country, not just one leader, especially since Netanyahu lost his majority in the recent election.
Military may resist Prime Minister Netanyahu
With Netanyahu weakened after the October 27 election, Arab parties now have more influence in shaping Israel's next government.
There are talks of possible coalitions to replace him.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu is threatening new strikes on Iran, but reports suggest even top military leaders might not be on board, though he denies any internal pushback.
All this points to growing friction between political leaders and the military at a tense moment for Israel.