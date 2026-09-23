Israel kills Hamas finance head Muhammad Abu Alwan Khan Younis
World
Israel has killed Muhammad Abu Alwan, the head of Hamas's finance department, in a targeted strike on Khan Younis.
The move is part of Israel's push to cut off Hamas's funding and weaken its leadership.
Prime Minister Netanyahu said the strike targeted Hamas's financial network and vowed to continue operations against the group in Gaza.
Israel defense minister praises strike precision
Israel's defense minister praised the operation for its precision, saying it disrupts both Hamas's finances and command structure.
He promised more actions like this, would prevent the group from rebuilding its capabilities, and would continue its campaign until Hamas was no longer present in Gaza.
The strike comes as more updates are expected as things develop.