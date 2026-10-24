Israel launches Hebron operation after deadly attack on Israeli soldiers
World
After a deadly attack on Israeli soldiers earlier this month, the Israeli military launched a major operation in Hebron.
About 1,200 Palestinians have been forced to leave their homes as troops searched neighborhoods for suspects and weapons.
Palestinian Authority calls operation collective punishment
The Palestinian Authority has called these actions "collective punishment."
Residents said even families not linked to the attack are being affected.
Nearly 1,300 more residents could lose their homes, and some houses have been mysteriously marked with black X's.
Strict road closures have also made it tough for locals to get around: one father shared he couldn't take his daughter to Jerusalem for cancer treatment because of the restrictions.