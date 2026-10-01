Israel may join probe after alleged attempt on flydubai FZ1073
World
Israel may possibly be participating in the probe after a co-pilot allegedly tried and failed to crash flydubai Flight FZ1073 on its way from Dubai to Israel.
The Omani co-pilot was being investigated in Saudi Arabia.
The incident has sparked big concerns, especially since many passengers were Israeli.
Prime Minister Netanyahu suggests Iran involvement
Prime Minister Netanyahu hinted that Iran could be involved, saying the probe will dig into whether this was part of a wider plan targeting Israelis abroad.
He pointed out ongoing threats from groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, adding Netanyahu said, "We have clear evidence of that."
Netanyahu sounded confident the investigation will uncover who's really behind it all.