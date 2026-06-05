Israel: Netanyahu's bloc could lose majority in new elections

Israel 's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be facing a major political setback as new polls indicate that an alliance of Zionist parties not in alliance with Netanyahu's Likud party could secure a majority if elections were held now. The poll, published by The Times of Israel's sister site Zman Yisrael on Thursday, shows the anti-Netanyahu bloc winning 62 seats in the Knesset. This bloc includes Benny Gantz's Blue and White party, which is projected to win four seats.

Election forecast Arab parties expected to secure 8 seats The poll also predicts that Netanyahu's bloc will win 50 seats in the Knesset. Two Arab parties, Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al, are expected to secure eight seats in the 120-member legislature. The results indicate a growing political clout of the alliance against Netanyahu. Notably, Israel is required to hold elections by October 27 but could conduct them sooner if a bill to dissolve parliament is passed.

Leadership preference Gadi Eisenkot preferred over Netanyahu In a separate poll by Israel's Channel 12 News, Gadi Eisenkot of the Yashar party was preferred over Netanyahu for prime minister. However, no bloc crossed the 61-seat majority in this survey. The Channel 12 poll also showed Eisenkot was preferred over former prime minister Naftali Bennett to lead the anti-Netanyahu opposition.

Advertisement