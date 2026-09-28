Israel orders Dutch diplomats in Ramallah to return Israeli documents
World
Israel just told Dutch diplomats in Ramallah to hand back their Israeli-issued documents within a week, after the Netherlands banned imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
Once the deadline's up, those Dutch diplomats lose their special privileges in Israel, a pretty direct response to the Dutch sanctions.
Gideon Saar warns over settlement imports
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar warned countries making these kinds of moves that they "will lose influence and relevance in the region."
This isn't Israel's first strong reaction (similar steps were taken with Britain after a comparable ban).
With more countries like Spain and Ireland also restricting settlement goods, international pressure on Israel's West Bank policies seems to be ramping up.