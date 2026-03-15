Netanyahu assassination rumors 'fake news': Israeli PM's office
What's the story
The Israeli Prime Minister's office has dismissed rumors of Benjamin Netanyahu's assassination as "fake news." The rumors were fueled by a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, where some users claimed to see six fingers on his right hand. However, these claims were also debunked by X's AI chatbot Grok, which clarified that the sixth finger was an optical illusion.
Video scrutiny
Video shows illusion, not AI manipulation: Report
A closer look at the video reveals that when Netanyahu raises his hands, extra flesh appears next to his little finger. This has been interpreted by many as an AI-generated or manipulated video. Candace Owens, an American conservative political commentator, also raised questions about the authenticity of the video on her X account, asking, "Where's Bibi?"
Family silence
Speculation amid US-Israel-Iran war
The rumors of Netanyahu's assassination were further fueled by claims that his son, Yair, had stopped posting on X due to a "family tragedy." However, there is no evidence to support these claims. The speculation comes amid a wider regional conflict involving the US-Israel-Iran war. The situation escalated after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Retaliation and impact
Iran has closed Strait of Hormuz
In response to the attacks, Iran has targeted US-linked bases across the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil supply, has been closed by Iran as part of its retaliation. This strait is crucial for around 20 million barrels of oil shipments every day and accounts for nearly 20% of the world's liquefied natural gas trade.