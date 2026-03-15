Netanyahu assassination rumors 'fake news': Israeli PM's office

The Israeli Prime Minister's office has dismissed rumors of Benjamin Netanyahu 's assassination as "fake news." The rumors were fueled by a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, where some users claimed to see six fingers on his right hand. However, these claims were also debunked by X's AI chatbot Grok, which clarified that the sixth finger was an optical illusion.

Video scrutiny Video shows illusion, not AI manipulation: Report A closer look at the video reveals that when Netanyahu raises his hands, extra flesh appears next to his little finger. This has been interpreted by many as an AI-generated or manipulated video. Candace Owens, an American conservative political commentator, also raised questions about the authenticity of the video on her X account, asking, "Where's Bibi?"

Family silence Speculation amid US-Israel-Iran war The rumors of Netanyahu's assassination were further fueled by claims that his son, Yair, had stopped posting on X due to a "family tragedy." However, there is no evidence to support these claims. The speculation comes amid a wider regional conflict involving the US-Israel-Iran war. The situation escalated after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Advertisement