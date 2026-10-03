Israel probes Omani copilot Tel Aviv entry after midair attack
Israeli officials are looking into how an Omani pilot managed to enter Tel Aviv, breaking rules that ban pilots from countries without diplomatic ties, like Oman.
The issue came up after a Wednesday flydubai flight, where the Omani copilot allegedly attacked the captain midair and attempted to deliberately crash the aircraft, forcing the plane to land in Saudi Arabia.
Now, authorities want to know how these pilots got through security checks and into Israeli airspace.
Airlines trusted to vet foreign pilots
Turns out, airlines were trusted to vet foreign pilots instead of Israel's own security doing it, something that's now being questioned.
Israel is teaming up with Saudi and United Arab Emirates investigators to see if there were any terrorist links, especially since there were signs of extremist views in the copilot.
The goal: fix the gaps and make sure something like this doesn't happen again.