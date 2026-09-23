Israel rebukes Emmanuel Macron over UN speech on West Bank
Israel has pushed back against French President Emmanuel Macron's recent speech at the U.N. where he criticized Israeli actions in the West Bank and raised concerns about Gaza.
Macron also said Hamas hadn't attacked in the West Bank, a claim Israel quickly dismissed as "grotesque absurdity," especially after a French-Israeli settler was killed there.
Israel France rift over settlement sanctions
The disagreement comes on top of existing strains between Israel and France over sanctions on products from Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
The US ambassador to Israel also weighed in, calling Macron's remarks "Hard to imagine a more out of touch with reality speech than Mr. Macron at UN."
Meanwhile, Macron urged global leaders to stick to peace and international law as worries grow about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.