In rebuke to Turkey, Israel now recognizes Armenian genocide
What's the story
The Israeli government has officially recognized the Armenian genocide, a move seen as a direct rebuke to Turkey. The decision was unanimously approved by the cabinet today, with Foreign Minister Gideon Saar's proposal being at its core. "The Israeli government has unanimously approved Foreign Minister Gideon Saar's proposal to recognize the Armenian genocide," the foreign ministry said.
Official statement
'Moral and historical duty'
Saar stressed the importance of Israel, as a Jewish state, to formally accept this position. He called it a "moral and historical duty," adding that "the Armenian genocide remains to this day the subject of an institutionalized campaign of denial and minimization." The cabinet's decision is now pending parliamentary approval.
Diplomatic tensions
Relations between Israel and Turkey have soured
Israel and Turkey's relations have soured since the Gaza conflict erupted in October 2023. Turkey has accused Israel of genocide against Palestinians, a claim Israel vehemently denies. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Israeli actions, likening Israeli leaders to Nazis. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed Erdogan as an "anti-semitic dictator who commits genocide against the Kurds."
Economic fallout
Saar clarifies that recognition not an act of retaliation
Turkey has also suspended most trade with Israel and emerged as a strong supporter of Hamas. However, Saar clarified that recognizing the Armenian genocide was not an act of retaliation against Turkey's actions under Erdogan's leadership. He said, "The fact that Turkey promotes false narratives against Israel, does not grant it immunity from historical truths."
Historical dispute
Armenian community seeks international recognition of mass killings as genocide
The Armenian community has long sought international recognition for the mass killings under the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1917 as genocide. They claim 1.5 million died, a claim Turkey disputes, citing deaths on both sides during World War I. The killings have been recognized as genocide by over two dozen countries, including the United States, France, and Germany.