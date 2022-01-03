Israel reports a case of 'flurona.' What is it?

Sagar Malik Twitter Jan 03, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

How severe is a double infection of COVID-19 and the flu?

Israel recently confirmed its first known case of the so-called "flurona." The term is used for a condition where a person is infected with the seasonal flu and the coronavirus at the same time. Israeli health officials say there could be many such cases in the country. What do we know about this condition and should you worry? We explain.

Details Pregnant woman infected with two viruses

The double infection was detected in a pregnant woman, according to a report by The Times of Israel. She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and her symptoms were mild, Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva reportedly said. The patient was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and the facility said she was in a good condition at the time.

Details What are experts saying?

"The disease is the same disease. They're viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract," said Arnon Vizhnitser, the director of the gynecology department at the hospital. Health officials say it is possible many more people have been infected with both viruses but are yet to be diagnosed. There has notably been a surge in flu cases in Israel.

History Is it the first such case?

Several media reports have claimed that this is the first flurona case in the world. However, cases involving both COVID-19 and flu infections have been reported as early as 2020. In the past as well, experts have warned of a potential "twindemic" of the two diseases, referring to a situation where COVID-19 and the flu would collectively overwhelm health systems.

Concerns Why is the development worrying?

Now, the Israeli Health Ministry is studying the pregnant woman's case to determine whether a combination of the two viruses leads to a more severe illness. Nearly 2,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu in Israel. The timing of the development is worrying as the winter months are considered the "flu season" and COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise in several countries.

Other details Both viruses have similar symptoms

It can be confusing to know whether a person has the coronavirus or the flu as both cause similar symptoms. They include cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache, and fatigue. It is advisable to contact your doctor if you suffer from severe symptoms such as shortness of breath and high temperature. Vaccination is also a key safety measure against both infections.