'Got fired at,' says Pakistani PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham

Reham Khan says she was attacked on Sunday night.

Reham Khan, a former wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has alleged an attack on the car she was traveling in on Sunday night. In a Twitter post, she said that two men on a motorcycle fired at her vehicle. Reham, a staunch critic of her former husband, taunted Khan and called the country a "state of cowards, thugs & the greedy (sic)."

Reham said she was traveling back from a relative's wedding when the attack occurred. "On the way back from my nephew's marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!!" "I had just changed vehicles. My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan's New Pakistan?" she tweeted around 2:00 am on Monday.

Reham further alleged police inaction in a separate tweet on Monday morning. She said the First Information Report (FIR) had not been registered even hours after the incident. "My PS & team has not had a minute of sleep... the FIR still has not been registered in Shams Colony Police Station Islamabad. Investigation is ongoing. Waiting for a copy of the FIR," she wrote.

Reham, a journalist of British-Pakistani origin, got married to Khan in January 2015 in Islamabad. They filed for divorce in October of the same year. She later released her autobiography in 2018 in which she made sensational claims against the Pakistani PM. In the book, she claimed that Khan had drug addictions and fathered several illegitimate children.

Over the years, Reham has turned into a vocal critic of Khan and often calls him out for his policies and public remarks. She once said in an interview that she had fled Pakistan after receiving threats of being "blown up." After the Pulwama attack in India in 2019, she had said that Khan operated at the behest of Pakistan's military.