Israel seeks death penalty for Kadri Samara under amended law
Israel is moving to seek the death penalty for Kadri Samara, accused of killing Israeli-French citizen Netanel Shukrun in the West Bank in September.
This marks the first time Israel is pursuing capital punishment against a Palestinian under a recently updated law.
Shukrun's family has been notified, and officials say this case carries special significance.
Amended law allows West Bank executions
The push comes after Israel's law was amended in May 2026 to allow the death penalty for certain terrorism-related murders in the West Bank.
Some leaders, like National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, call it a deterrent, while a rights group argues it's a step backward.