Israel captures historic Lebanese castle, marking deepest incursion since 1995

Israeli troops have captured the historic Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon , marking their deepest incursion into the country in over 26 years. The Crusader-era fortress, located near Nabatiyeh city, fell after intense fighting and airstrikes against Hezbollah fighters. The Israeli military launched an operation to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure and eliminate threats to Israeli civilians.

Ceasefire breach Israeli troops outside the historic castle The Israeli military has released images of troops outside the historic castle, which they had occupied during their 1982-2000 military presence in southern Lebanon. This advance comes despite a ceasefire in place since April 17. Various reports suggest that Israeli forces have crossed the Litani River and are now about five kilometers from Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon's largest cities.

Rising toll Over 3,350 people killed in Lebanon since March The Israel-Hezbollah war began on March 2 when Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel. This happened two days after the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Hezbollah's main backer. Since then, Israel has expanded its military campaign in Lebanon, capturing dozens of villages and towns near the border. The conflict has reportedly killed over 3,350 people in Lebanon and displaced more than one million others.

Advertisement