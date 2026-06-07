US intelligence warns Israel is spying on American officials: Report
What's the story
United States intelligence assessments have reportedly raised concerns over alleged Israeli espionage activities targeting American officials negotiating with Iran. The reports come as Washington continues diplomatic talks with Tehran, while also maintaining a close strategic and military partnership with Israel in the region. The allegations reportedly involve senior American officials such as Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's chief negotiator, Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, and senior defense official Michael DiMino.
Espionage concerns
'Critical' counterintelligence threat posed by Israel
While both the United States and Israel have historically accepted that they conduct intelligence operations against each other, some American officials reportedly believe these recent activities have crossed an acceptable threshold. A separate intelligence assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and other military intelligence agencies raised the counterintelligence threat posed by Israel from "high" to "critical." The report detailed concerns about Israeli attempts to collect intelligence on US military personnel and government officials.
Surveillance claims
Concerns could complicate intelligence-sharing arrangements
The allegations come despite close military cooperation between the US and Israel against Iran. However, officials say Israel's interest goes beyond battlefield intelligence to understanding Trump's approach to negotiations with Tehran. The issue could complicate future intelligence-sharing arrangements between the two allies, with some suggesting that if concerns persist, the Pentagon may consider additional restrictions on information accessible to Israeli counterparts.
Strategic divergence
Diverging objectives between US and Israel in Iran conflict
The revelations come amid diverging objectives between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding Iran. While both countries initially appeared aligned during the conflict, their strategic priorities reportedly began to differ as the war progressed. The Trump administration focused on weakening Iran's military capabilities for negotiations, whereas Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government sought broader objectives of degrading Tehran's capabilities and weakening its leadership.
Denial
White House, Israeli embassy deny allegations
A White House official rejected the allegations as inaccurate, saying, "This entire story is false and sourced to someone who doesn't have any knowledge of what's going on." Similarly, Israel has denied the accusations. A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington said that Israel does not spy on American government officials or institutions. They added, "Israel's intelligence collection efforts are aimed at its enemies, not its allies."