Israel to close West Bank crossings for October 27 vote

After the attack, Israeli forces have stepped up operations in Hebron, displacing about 2,000 residents.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said evacuations will keep going "they will not be allowed to return... until we've finished dealing with all the Hamas issues in Hebron."

Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is running for re-election, has promised military action on a scale not seen since 1967.

Meanwhile, around 40 suspects linked to Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been arrested, and the Palestinian Authority called for international pressure on Israel to protect residents affected by the military operation as tensions rise.