Israel to tighten checks after alleged copilot attack on FZ1073
After a tense situation on flydubai flight FZ1073, where a copilot reportedly attacked the pilot midflight, Israel says it's stepping up security checks for all pilots flying into the country.
Passengers and crew managed to get things under control, but the incident has sparked big questions about how pilots are screened.
Saudi authorities arrest FZ1073 copilot
Saudi authorities have arrested and questioned the copilot.
With nearly all 172 passengers being Israeli nationals, officials say knowing exactly who's in the cockpit is more important than ever.
Doron Spielman from the prime minister's office summed it up: Every pilot that is going to be flying into Israel, we are going to know the pilots' identities, know who they are, and do some type of security check.
Now, Prime Minister Netanyahu wants stricter checks for both Israeli and foreign airlines heading to Israel.