Israel to tighten checks after alleged copilot attack on FZ1073

Saudi authorities have arrested and questioned the copilot.

With nearly all 172 passengers being Israeli nationals, officials say knowing exactly who's in the cockpit is more important than ever.

Doron Spielman from the prime minister's office summed it up: Every pilot that is going to be flying into Israel, we are going to know the pilots' identities, know who they are, and do some type of security check.

Now, Prime Minister Netanyahu wants stricter checks for both Israeli and foreign airlines heading to Israel.