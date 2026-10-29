Israel vote: Netanyahu 53 seats, Eisenkot 48, no majority
World
Israel just held elections, and Prime Minister Netanyahu's right-wing coalition is slightly ahead with 53 seats.
Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot's group has 48 seats, but since no one has reached the magic number of 61, nobody can form a government yet.
The race is still wide open.
Up to 650,000 double-envelope ballots uncounted
A huge chunk of votes (up to 650,000 so-called double-envelope ballots from soldiers and diplomats) haven't been counted yet. These could seriously shake up the results, especially for smaller parties.
With a record voter turnout of 77.7%, everyone's waiting to see how these last votes will shape Israel's next government.