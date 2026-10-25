Israel votes October 27 as Benjamin Netanyahu faces Gadi Eisenkot
World
Israel heads to the polls on October 27, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is up against some serious competition this time.
Former army chief Gadi Eisenkot founded the Yashar party in 2025 and is seen as Netanyahu's main challenger.
The results will decide who gets to shape Israel's parliament and its future.
Israeli candidates target diverse voter blocs
Eisenkot is pushing a center-right agenda, promising tough action in Gaza while also addressing violence in the West Bank.
Naftali Bennett hopes to win over right-wing voters frustrated with Netanyahu, and Yair Lapid remains popular with urban secular crowds.
Avigdor Lieberman criticizes Netanyahu's security record, while Mansour Abbas is energizing Arab-Israeli voters, making this election one of Israel's most unpredictable yet.