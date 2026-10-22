Israel votes October 27 Netanyahu, Eisenkot race after Hamas-led attacks
Israel heads to the polls on October 27 to pick its next prime minister, with big names in the running.
It's mainly a face-off between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Likud and Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief leading the centrist Yashar! party.
The vote comes three years after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.
Israel's Netanyahu criticized, Eisenkot emphasizes security
Netanyahu is under fire for recent security lapses and ongoing legal trouble.
Eisenkot is pitching himself as a steady, moderate choice focused on safety, drawing on his military background.
Other contenders include Naftali Bennett (right-wing Beyachad), Itamar Ben-Gvir (ultra-nationalist), and Mansour Abbas (Ra'am, focusing on Arab community issues).
Whoever wins will shape how Israel builds coalitions and handles key policies in the years ahead.