Israel warns US Iran may use chemical weapons, sparking debate
Israel has told the US it believes Iran might be considering using "chemical weapons" against its rivals, according to The New York Times.
This warning has sparked debate among US officials: some think Israel may be trying to nudge the Trump administration toward a tougher stance on Iran.
The information was also shared with Gulf countries, showing just how worried the region is right now.
US confirms limited strikes on Iran
The timing is tense for both Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump, especially since the US just confirmed limited strikes on Iranian targets.
Iran's President Pezeshkian says he wants dialogue, but Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran retained the right to "legitimate self-defence" following the strikes, while Masoud Pezeshkian warned that "no one will benefit from this war" if hostilities resume.
US officials described the recent US strikes as "limited and defensive" and said they "did not signal a return to major combat operations," keeping things in a delicate balance.