Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu says leaders must not downplay Iran threat
Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sounding the alarm about "serious and grave threats" from Iran, urging leaders not to downplay the risks just for politics.
He made these comments after another politician suggested the threat wasn't urgent.
Netanyahu wants everyone to take Iran seriously and act fast.
Caretaker PM Netanyahu urges unity government
To handle these security worries, Netanyahu is calling for a unity government (basically, all major parties working together).
He says most people support this idea to help bridge political divides.
But there are sticking points, like figuring out military service rules for ultra-Orthodox communities and concerns over Arab parties having more influence in parliament.
For Netanyahu, teamwork across party lines is key to keeping Israel safe right now.