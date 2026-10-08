Israeli embassies promote 'NAZA: The Real Story' amid government threats
Israeli embassies have been promoting NAZA: The Real Story, an online film meant to challenge the original NAZA documentary that called out its military actions in Gaza.
This new version, made by Ariel Averbuch, copies the rooftop interview style but tries to show the Israeli military in a better light.
Meanwhile, the original filmmakers, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, are facing threats from their own government for allegedly committing treason.
Film battle over 'NAZA' escalates online
The first NAZA film made waves globally, winning a prize at Venice and sparking tough conversations about Israel's actions in Gaza.
Israel's counter-film is being heavily promoted online but has caught flak for possibly boosting its view counts artificially.
With embassies defending their push and far-right activists targeting the original creators, this film battle is only adding fuel to an already heated debate about truth and narrative during conflict.