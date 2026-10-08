Israeli embassies promote 'NAZA: The Real Story' amid government threats

Israeli embassies have been promoting NAZA: The Real Story, an online film meant to challenge the original NAZA documentary that called out its military actions in Gaza.

This new version, made by Ariel Averbuch, copies the rooftop interview style but tries to show the Israeli military in a better light.

Meanwhile, the original filmmakers, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, are facing threats from their own government for allegedly committing treason.