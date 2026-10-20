Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza, married couple, 17-year-old
World
At least four Palestinians, including a married couple and a 17-year-old, were killed by Israeli military fire in Gaza on Tuesday.
The attacks happened in different parts of Gaza, with some victims hit during an airstrike on their apartment and others shot in separate incidents.
U.S.-brokered cease-fire frays, 1,500 Palestinians dead
Even though a U.S.-brokered cease-fire has been in place for a year, violence keeps flaring up.
Israel says Hamas is breaking the peace deal by rearming and launching attacks, while Hamas denies this and blames Israel for undermining the process.
At least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the cease-fire, and commercial goods are no longer entering Gaza, raising fears of worsening shortages in the territory.