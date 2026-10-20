Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza, married couple, 17-year-old

Even though a U.S.-brokered cease-fire has been in place for a year, violence keeps flaring up.

Israel says Hamas is breaking the peace deal by rearming and launching attacks, while Hamas denies this and blames Israel for undermining the process.

At least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the cease-fire, and commercial goods are no longer entering Gaza, raising fears of worsening shortages in the territory.