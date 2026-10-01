Israeli jets simulate strike near Iran before October 27 election
World
Just days before Israel's October 27 elections, Israeli fighter jets flew a long-range mission right up to Iran's border.
The operation involved dozens of planes and refueling aircraft, simulating what a strike on Iran might look like, a clear signal of military strength during a tense time.
US informed, Israel signaled to Iran
The US was told about the mission ahead of time, though it wasn't directly tied to the US defense secretary's visit.
Israeli officials hoped Iran would notice and maybe even react, using the exercise as a way to warn against any aggression.
Some saw it as routine posturing, but others worried it could spark misunderstandings or raise tensions further.