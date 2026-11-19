Israeli opposition unites to replace Benjamin Netanyahu, backs emergency government
A group of top Israeli opposition leaders (Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, Yair Golan, and Avigdor Liberman) have joined forces with one main goal: to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
After meeting at the Knesset on Wednesday, they said forming a national emergency government is their way forward to tackle Israel's current political and security problems.
Naftali Bennett rejects Netanyahu-led unity government
Bennett made it clear he won't join any unity government led by Netanyahu.
Instead, they said Eisenkot would be prime minister first under a rotation agreement and are committed to working together.
They also voiced support for the new Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana, saying unified action is crucial right now as Israel faces some big challenges.