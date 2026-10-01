Israeli passenger helps stop Flydubai FZ1073 cockpit attack en route

Yaniv Hayun, an Israeli passenger with an aviation background, teamed up with Israeli dentist Musaev Shota to restrain the copilot.

Shota also treated the injured captain, according to Hayun's conclusion that he managed to open the cockpit door before collapsing.

Thanks to their quick action, the plane landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all passengers accounted for.

Israeli officials are treating the incident as a suspected terror attack.