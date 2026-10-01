Israeli passenger helps stop Flydubai FZ1073 cockpit attack en route
On September 30, 2026, an Israeli passenger helped stop a cockpit attack on Flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
The Omani copilot reportedly attacked the captain and was trying to destroy the instruments in order to disable the plane, causing the plane to descend quickly and triggering a hijack alert.
Yaniv Hayun, Musaev Shota restrain copilot
Yaniv Hayun, an Israeli passenger with an aviation background, teamed up with Israeli dentist Musaev Shota to restrain the copilot.
Shota also treated the injured captain, according to Hayun's conclusion that he managed to open the cockpit door before collapsing.
Thanks to their quick action, the plane landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all passengers accounted for.
Israeli officials are treating the incident as a suspected terror attack.