Israeli president Herzog to name PM candidate Sunday, Eisenkot leads
This Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will announce which lawmaker gets the shot at forming the next government.
Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has more nominations from parliament members (67) than current prime minister Netanyahu (46), but getting enough parties to actually work together is a whole different challenge.
Coalition talks split over Arab backing
Eisenkot's got backing from Arab parties like Joint List and Ra'am, but some potential partners aren't thrilled about teaming up with them.
Yisrael Beiteinu's Avigdor Liberman has openly pushed back, citing past tensions.
On the other side, Netanyahu just lost support from United Torah Judaism over disagreements about military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox students, a big blow.
All in all, it's coalition puzzle time in Israeli politics.