Israeli soldiers using sexual assault to displace Palestinians, report says

A report by the West Bank Protection Consortium has revealed that Israeli soldiers and settlers are using sexual violence as a tactic to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homes in the occupied West Bank. The study, titled "Sexual violence and forcible transfer in the West Bank," chronicles instances of escalating sexualized attacks and humiliation of Palestinians since 2023. Over three years, researchers recorded 16 cases of conflict-related sexual violence, a figure they believe is underreported due to societal stigma.

Coercive tactics Sexual violence used to influence community decisions The report highlights that sexual violence is being used to influence communities' decisions about staying or leaving their homes and lands. It details various forms of violence, including forced nudity, urinating on Palestinians, invasive body cavity searches, and exposure of genitals by Israelis. More than two-thirds of surveyed households cited increasing violence against women and children as a key factor in their decision to leave.

Incident Men and boys also targets of sexual assault One woman was subjected to a painful interior search by two female soldiers who entered her home and told her to remove her clothes. "She described being instructed to open her legs in a way that caused pain," the report said. Men and boys were also victims. Last month, Israeli settlers stripped 29-year-old Qusai Abu al-Kebash from the northern Jordan valley community of Khirbet Humsa, tied a zip tie around his genitals, and beat him in front of his community.

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Social impact Sexual violence leading to early marriages, school dropouts The report also highlights that sexual violence has led to early marriages and school dropouts among Palestinians. To avoid potential assaults, girls have stopped attending school and women have quit their jobs. The Women's Centre for Legal Aid and Counselling (WCLAC) has also documented cases of sexual assault during searches by Israeli soldiers. WCLAC's Kifaya Khraim said these incidents are only a small fraction of what occurs, adding that "This is maybe 1% of the cases."

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