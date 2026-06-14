Israel targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut suburbs

Israel strikes Beirut suburbs as US-Iran deal inches closer

By Snehil Singh 05:18 pm Jun 14, 202605:18 pm

What's the story

The Israeli military has launched strikes on the suburbs of Beirut, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. The move comes as efforts to negotiate an end to the ongoing United States-Iran war continue. According to the Associated Press, smoke was seen rising over the Lebanese capital after the attack. This is not the first time Israel has targeted Beirut; a similar strike took place last week, marking a major escalation in hostilities since a ceasefire was established on April 7.